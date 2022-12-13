COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of CMPS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

