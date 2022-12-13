CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 124,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,729. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $371.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 130,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $679,832.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,786.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,967 shares of company stock worth $877,298 and have sold 505,739 shares worth $2,537,161. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

