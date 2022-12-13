Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $285.15 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $39.24 or 0.00220668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 2% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $285.15 million and $20.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00117978 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00053872 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.81472469 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $17,423,133.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

