COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of COMSP remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

