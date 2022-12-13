COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
Shares of COMSP remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
COMSovereign Company Profile
