Concordium Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and approximately $693,061.22 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00511956 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.83 or 0.05069679 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.98 or 0.30333663 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

