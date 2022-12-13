Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 192,762 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,762 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 11.49% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYBB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,432 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 112,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,682. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

