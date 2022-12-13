Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,111.85. 5,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,883.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,910.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

