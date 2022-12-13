Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,078 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $127,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.85. 6,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.50.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.