Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Weyerhaeuser worth $82,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,299. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

