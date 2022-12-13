Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 638,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000.

IBDU stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

