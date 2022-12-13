Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $113,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $10.93 on Tuesday, hitting $338.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

