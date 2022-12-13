Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,219 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $89,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

