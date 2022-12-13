Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 295,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

