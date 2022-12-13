Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,728 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $71,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $727,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,790. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

