Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEF traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. 348,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,225. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

