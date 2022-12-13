Conflux 1-Day Volume Hits $2.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and $2.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02654887 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,605,716.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

