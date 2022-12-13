Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $55.76 million and $2.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,803.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00439543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00852254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00108383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00614334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00264712 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02654887 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,605,716.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

