Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 104.9% in November

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the November 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Conformis Stock Performance

Conformis stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,010. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

