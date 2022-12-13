ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

