Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.75 and a twelve month high of 65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

