ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Tops $0.0228

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $115.08 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
