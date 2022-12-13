ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Update

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ContraFect Stock Down 22.2 %
ContraFect stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 413,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,381. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
