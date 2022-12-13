Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $557.70.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

