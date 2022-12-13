Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $496.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

