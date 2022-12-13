Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

