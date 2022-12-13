Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys New Shares in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned 0.29% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

