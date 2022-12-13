Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $4.15 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,117 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Walmart accounts for 2.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.