Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $152,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $24.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.19. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

