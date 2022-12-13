Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 64,774 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Altria Group comprises about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 224,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,884. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

