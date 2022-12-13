Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 7,867 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

