Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VEU traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. 32,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

