Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $222,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $9.73 on Tuesday, hitting $214.81. 31,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.