Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

