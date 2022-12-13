Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

