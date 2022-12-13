Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($42.11) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($38.95) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 51,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,228. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

