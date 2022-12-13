Cowen Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $96.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

