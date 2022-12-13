Cowen Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday Trading Up 1.8 %

Workday stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.69. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $19,605,109 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

