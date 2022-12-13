Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.33. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 386,707 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.