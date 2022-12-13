Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

