Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.82

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 27747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.
In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,672 shares of company stock worth $318,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
