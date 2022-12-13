Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.82

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 27747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,672 shares of company stock worth $318,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

