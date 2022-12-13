Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $96,009.30 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Criteo Trading Down 0.6 %

CRTO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 585,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,412. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.