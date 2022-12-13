Critical Contrast: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) & Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 208.81%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 17.80 -$45.64 million ($0.34) -0.37 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($5.89) -2.81

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.27% -40.89% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -122.15% -78.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.