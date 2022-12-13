Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $18.46. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a market cap of $903.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

