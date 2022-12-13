Crypto.com Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00014524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $81.48 million and approximately $261,124.27 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00513137 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $898.10 or 0.05059836 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.52 or 0.30403637 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
