CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 40,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,240. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.88%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

