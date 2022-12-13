CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,565,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

