CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

