Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 121500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$19.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.66.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

