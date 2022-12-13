D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.2 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

