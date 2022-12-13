Danske Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

